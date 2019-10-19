Hope Rescue Run 4 Rescue Festival

Hope Rescue Run 4 Rescue Festival

Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 am to 2 pm

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

1 Riverfront Dr.

Alton, IL 62002

The 9th annual run for rescue event will be a Halloween party!

There will be pet friendly vendors, bake sale, best dressed pet contest plus lots more for the whole family to enjoy. Help raise funds for Hope Rescues in Godfrey by signing up for a 5K or 1 mile fun run! Links to sign up to run or mutt strut will be posted when available.

