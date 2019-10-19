Hope Rescue Run 4 Rescue Festival
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 am to 2 pm
The 9th annual run for rescue event will be a Halloween party!
There will be pet friendly vendors, bake sale, best dressed pet contest plus lots more for the whole family to enjoy. Help raise funds for Hope Rescues in Godfrey by signing up for a 5K or 1 mile fun run! Links to sign up to run or mutt strut will be posted when available.
Info
