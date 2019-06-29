Hotel California - The Original Eagles Tribute

Hotel California returns for their yearly visit to the Wildey Theatre.

Since 1986, Hotel California has recreated the legendary sound of The Eagles, thrilling audiences worldwide & sharing bills with rock’s legends. Why is Hotel California special? It's incredible vocals, intensely accurate instrumentals, soaring harmonies & top flight performances. These are the band’s hallmarks and foundation on which their reputation has been built. Hotel California’s show is a masterful celebration of The Eagles’ music. One of the most game-changing song catalogs in rock n’ roll is performed to perfection before your eyes & ears. If you love The Eagles, then welcome to Hotel California!

