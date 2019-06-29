Hotel California - The Original Eagles Tribute
Wildey Theatre 252 N Main St, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025
Hotel California returns for their yearly visit to the Wildey Theatre.
Since 1986, Hotel California has recreated the legendary sound of The Eagles, thrilling audiences worldwide & sharing bills with rock’s legends. Why is Hotel California special? It's incredible vocals, intensely accurate instrumentals, soaring harmonies & top flight performances. These are the band’s hallmarks and foundation on which their reputation has been built. Hotel California’s show is a masterful celebration of The Eagles’ music. One of the most game-changing song catalogs in rock n’ roll is performed to perfection before your eyes & ears. If you love The Eagles, then welcome to Hotel California!
