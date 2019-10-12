× Expand Design by Amanda Million Howl-O-Ween Pet Party and Street Festival

Join Partners for Pets for our 11th annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Party and Street Festival! This pet-friendly, family-friendly event has something for all ages! Walk your four legged friend up and down the street lined with all sorts of fun vendors. Keep an eye out for exciting demos happening throughout the day. Visit our Kid’s Pavilion with new games and activities this year for kids of all ages. Take a break and listen to live music at either of our two band locations! Support local businesses and eat at a variety yummy of food trucks and food vendors including: Fire n’ Smoke, Burgers STL food truck, Good Knight Cupcakes & Cookies food truck, Snowy Sweets, Global Brew, and more! As always Partners for Pets will have on-site adoptions with reduced adoption fees: all cats and kittens - $50 adoption fee; all dogs over 1 year - $100 adoption fee.