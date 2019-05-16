“I Now Pronounce”

× Expand c c

Written by Tasha Gordon-Solmon. A play that mines disconnections. After Adam and Nicole’s wedding culminates in an awkwardly timed fatality, the reception spins into an increasingly strange evening that leaves the bride and groom questioning just what it is they’re celebrating. But there’s no stopping the festivities: the flower girls are running amuck, the bridal party members are preoccupied with their own flailing relationships, and everyone needs to stop ordering the blue drinks. Comedies end in marriage. Tragedies end in death. This play begins with both.

Directed by Edward Coffield

Cast: Alan Knoll*, Jessica Kadish, Graham Emmons, Delaney Piggins*, Ryan Lawson-Maeske, Gabrielle Greer*, Will Bonfiglio

*member AEA