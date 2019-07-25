IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will be visiting the IBEW Founders Museum

The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will be visiting the IBEW Founders Museum in St. Louis on Thursday, July 25. 

Afterwards we will have lunch at Pappy's Smokehouse.  IBEW #649 retirees who are not members of the club are welcome to join us for this outing. 

We will meet at the Union Hall at 9:00 a.m. to carpool to the museum and Pappy's. 

For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 656-7593.

IBEW Local 649 3945 Humbert Rd., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
618-656-7593
