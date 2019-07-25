The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will be visiting the IBEW Founders Museum in St. Louis on Thursday, July 25.

Afterwards we will have lunch at Pappy's Smokehouse. IBEW #649 retirees who are not members of the club are welcome to join us for this outing.

We will meet at the Union Hall at 9:00 a.m. to carpool to the museum and Pappy's.

For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 656-7593.