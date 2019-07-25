IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will be visiting the IBEW Founders Museum
IBEW Local 649 3945 Humbert Rd., Alton, Illinois 62002
The IBEW #649 Retired Members Club will be visiting the IBEW Founders Museum in St. Louis on Thursday, July 25.
Afterwards we will have lunch at Pappy's Smokehouse. IBEW #649 retirees who are not members of the club are welcome to join us for this outing.
We will meet at the Union Hall at 9:00 a.m. to carpool to the museum and Pappy's.
For more information, call Marlin Wagner at 656-7593.
Info
IBEW Local 649 3945 Humbert Rd., Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Leisure & Recreation