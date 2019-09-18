iCash: Discover What's Yours with State Rep. Katie Stuart and the IL Treasurers office

Wednesday, September 18 — 9 AM - 12 PM

SMRLD 2001 Delmar Avenue

The Treasurer's office has $2.5 billon in unclaimed property owed to Illinois residents!

Join the office of Rep. Stuart to see if you are owed money, and get free help filing a claim.

For more information, please contact 618-365-6650