iCash: Discover What's Yours

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

iCash: Discover What's Yours with State Rep. Katie Stuart and the IL Treasurers office

Wednesday, September 18 — 9 AM - 12 PM

SMRLD 2001 Delmar Avenue

The Treasurer's office has $2.5 billon in unclaimed property owed to Illinois residents!

Join the office of Rep. Stuart to see if you are owed money, and get free help filing a claim. 

For more information, please contact 618-365-6650

Info

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Event
618-365-6650
