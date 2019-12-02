ICASH with State Rep. Monica Bristow

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040

ICASH with State Rep. Monica Bristow

Monday, December 2 — 9-11 AM

2145 Johnson Rd

The Treasurer's office has $2.5 billion in unclaimed property owed to Illinois residents!

Join the office of Rep. Bristow to see if you are owed money, and get free help filing a claim.

Questions? Call 452-6238 ext. 755

Six Mile Regional Library District- Johnson Road Branch 2145 Johnson Road, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Community Outreach
6184526238
