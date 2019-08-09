Ice Cream Social

Old Bakery Beer Co. 400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, Illinois 62002

Enjoy ice cream and hear about community policing from Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons; sponsored by United Congregations of MetroEast.

Old Bakery Beer Co. 400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Community Outreach
618-646-9712
