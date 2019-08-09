Ice Cream Social
Old Bakery Beer Co. 400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, Illinois 62002
United Congregations of Metro-East, Alton-Godfrey Cluster
Get the "scoop" on community policing from Alton Police Department Chief Jake Simmons, and enjoy ice cream provided by Shivers Frozen Custard. Event sponsored by United Congregations of Metro-East, Alton-Godfrey Cluster.
Old Bakery Beer Co. 400 Landmarks Blvd, Alton, Illinois 62002
Community Outreach