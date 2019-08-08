Ice Cream Social at The Nature Institute

Family friendly event to help support the mission of conservation and nature appreciation

The Nature Institute 2213 South Levis Lane Godfrey, IL 62035

Contact: Rebecca Steiner, Outreach Director rsteiner@thenatureinstitute.org

(618) 466-9930

Godfrey, IL, July 22, 2019 --- Summer is winding down and it’s back to school time. How about one last party before it’s back to business? Join The Nature Institute for our Ice Cream Social, Thursday, August 8th 6-8pm, $5 per person. Our annual fundraiser is a chance to come visit, get a sneak peek of our Fall 2019 events, and learn about this hidden gem right here in our community. Thank you to Brian Morris, owner of Shivers Frozen Custard, for donating the frozen custard, time, and workers to help support our mission. All proceeds benefit The Nature Institute and support our activities that serve our community.

The Nature Institute is a not-for-profit conservation organization that fosters an awareness and appreciation of the natural world through preservation, restoration, and education. We are one of the largest, privately owned dedicated nature preserves in the state of Illinois. The property harbors more than 300 native plants, and past annual bird surveys have resulted in the identification of nearly 150 species of birds, which use the preserve as both a nesting site and a migration stop-over, including rare species such as the broad-winged hawk, black-throated blue warbler and the hermit thrush. The Nature Institute’s volunteer restoration efforts at the Olin Nature Preserve have increased over the years, removing invasive species, conducting controlled burns, and restoring prairies. Our Discovery Day Camp introduced over 375 campers this summer, ages 3-12+, to the great outdoors engaging them in hiking, archery, bird watching, bug collecting, and tree and plant identification.

To learn more about TNI and its events visit: www.TheNatureInstitute.org. or Facebook @NatureInstitute

###