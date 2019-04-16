IL SBDC, HUBZone and Government Contracting Webinar

Federal Contracting Opportunities For IL HUBZone Eligible Businesses (ON-LINE)

Date: 4/15/2019Time: 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM (CDT) Registration Deadline: 4/16/2019 8:00 AM (CDT)Fee: No Fee Point of Contact: IL PTAC @ WIU (618) 420-8313Center: Illinois PTAC at Western IL Univ.Program Format: WebinarTraining Topics: Government Contracting, HUBZones, Prime Vendor Program, Procurement Fair, Selling to Government, Small Disadvantaged Businesses, Subcontracting, Veterans Outreach Conf., Woman-owned BusinessesDescription:

Join us for the IL PTAC HUBZone Outreach Event!

The Illinois SBDC/PTAC network is holding an informational workshop to promote, educate, and provide resources to small businesses eligible to participate in the SBA’s Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program.

The Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) program helps small businesses in urban and rural communities to gain preferential access to federal procurement opportunities. These preferences go to small businesses that obtain HUBZone certification in part by employing staff who live in a HUBZone. The company must also maintain a "principal office" in one of these specially designated areas.

Benefits for HUBZone eligible small businesses include competitive and sole source federal contracts set aside exclusively for HUBZone firms and a 10% price evaluation preference in full and open contract competitions as well as subcontracting opportunities.

The federal government has a goal of awarding 3% of all dollars for federal prime contracts to HUBZone-certified small business concerns.

This conference will provide an overview of the HUBZone program along with a discussion of the program eligibility and benefits. Businesses will have the chance to ask questions to a panel of federal Contracting Officers, SBA Representatives, and subject matter experts.

You can click here to find out if your business resides in a HUBZone.

This event will take place in multiple locations across the State of Illinois, with an option for joining us virtually via webinar. Please review the event information below and register for the option that works best for you.

To attend the event in-person where the speakers will be present, register here: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd., East St. Louis, IL 62201.

We will also be streaming the event to satellite offices across the state. Click on the location where you would like to attend.

Attend Online Only, Via Your Computer.

AGENDA

Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 (Times are in CST)

8:15 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. Registration and Check-in

9:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Open Remarks and Logistics

9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. HUBZone Overview, Eligibility and Application Process

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Panel Introduction, Discussion, and Q&A

11:45 a.m. – 12: 00 p.m. Session Wrap-Up and Closing Remarks

GUEST PANEL

Ronald Miller, Business Development Specialist, U.S. Small Business Administration

Connie Robben, Small Business Professional, SAFB Air Force Installation Contracting Agency, 763 SCONS/SB

Ted Bealer, Director of Business Operations, 375th Contracting Squadron

Jay Denker, Kansas City District USACE, Contracting Officer, Military Branch

HUBZone Certified Small Business Owner

Instructions:

PRE-REGISTRATION IS MANDATORY. NO ON-SITE REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE.

Please note that there are several options to attend this event:

1. In-person at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville where the speakers will be present

2. In-person at 1 of the 4 satellite offices that will be live streaming the event; Bradley University, College of DuPage, John A. Logan College, Women’s Business Development Center

3. At home, via webinar

Kindly select the ONE choice that works best for you, and be aware which location you have selected.