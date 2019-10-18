Illinois SBDC for the Metro East at SIUE Offers Minimum Wage Workshop for Employers

The Illinois Metro East Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is collaborating with accounting firm CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP (CLA) and the Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce to bring a special “Minimum Wage Updates for Employers” Workshop to Collinsville from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. The session unites local CPA Kalee Werle with other business resources at the Collinsville City Hall Council Chambers to support small business owners.

Workshop topics will include:

· Minimum Wage Laws: What You Need to Know

· Tax Credits/Incentives

· Employees Under 18 Years of Age

“This is an opportunity that business owners will not want to miss,” said Jo Ann Di Maggio May, SBDC director. “Chambers of Commerce, Business Network International (BNI) Groups, and other business-building and networking organizations are encouraged to invite their members.”

The $15 registration fee includes a light lunch and valuable handouts. To register, visit: ilsbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/31502

· New SBDC clients/participants, use the sign-up button

· Existing SBDC clients, use the log-in button (you can log in after clicking the sign-up button, top right corner)

Small business owners can also call 618-650-2929 for more information. Sign-in will begin at 11 a.m. on the day of the event.

The Metro East SBDC assists existing companies as well as new businesses headquartered in the nine-county Metro East region of Calhoun, Jersey, Madison, Bond, Clinton, St. Clair, Washington, Monroe and Randolph. It is a no-cost service to the community supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, and SIUE.

By aiding entrepreneurs and companies in defining their path to success, the SBDC network positively impacts the Metro East by strengthening the business community, creating and retaining jobs and encouraging capital investment. It enhances the region’s economic interests by providing one-stop assistance to individuals by means of counseling, training, research and advocacy for new ventures and existing small businesses. When appropriate, the SBDC strives to affiliate its ties to the region to support the goals and objectives of both the SIUE School of Business and the University at large. To learn how the SBDC can help your small business, contact the Metro East SBDC at (618) 650-2929 or sbdcedw@gmail.com.