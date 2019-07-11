Next week our genealogy class will be about the Illinois State Archives.

Dave Joens, Director, has promised that he or one of his staff will be here to tell us about the records in their collection.

Bring your questions!

State archives work extensively with courthouse offices. July class is normally when we consider courthouse and church records.

I will be handing out extra information about courthouse records that you may not know.

I’ll see you next Thursday!

Call 800 – 613 – 3163 to register for the class. It is Thursday, July 11 at 10a.m. here in Hayner Genealogy & Local History Library.