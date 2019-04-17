Importance of Pollinators
Importance of Pollinators
Wednesday, April 17, 6:30–8 p.m.
Note: This class will be held in the Multipurpose Room in the Alton Square library.
Bill Klopfenstein, Illinois Master Gardener and retired chemistry professor, will present a class on pollinator insects and how they help our gardens and their valuable role in nature.
Please register at 1-800-613-3163.
