Importance of Pollinators

Wednesday, April 17, 6:30–8 p.m.

Note: This class will be held in the Multipurpose Room in the Alton Square library.

Bill Klopfenstein, Illinois Master Gardener and retired chemistry professor, will present a class on pollinator insects and how they help our gardens and their valuable role in nature.

Please register at 1-800-613-3163.