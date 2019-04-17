Importance of Pollinators

to Google Calendar - Importance of Pollinators - 2019-04-17 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Importance of Pollinators - 2019-04-17 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Importance of Pollinators - 2019-04-17 18:30:00 iCalendar - Importance of Pollinators - 2019-04-17 18:30:00

Hayner Public Library at Alton Square Mall 132 Alton Square, Alton, Illinois 62002

Importance of Pollinators

Wednesday, April 17, 6:30–8 p.m.

Note: This class will be held in the Multipurpose Room in the Alton Square library.

Bill Klopfenstein, Illinois Master Gardener and retired chemistry professor, will present a class on pollinator insects and how they help our gardens and their valuable role in nature.

Please register at 1-800-613-3163.

Info

Hayner Public Library at Alton Square Mall 132 Alton Square, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Class
800-613-3163
to Google Calendar - Importance of Pollinators - 2019-04-17 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Importance of Pollinators - 2019-04-17 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Importance of Pollinators - 2019-04-17 18:30:00 iCalendar - Importance of Pollinators - 2019-04-17 18:30:00