Improve Health and Mobility with Tai Chi at L&C

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education department invites people to experience Tai Chi, a low-impact, non-contact form of exercise featuring slow and deliberate body movements designed to improve flexibility, balance, strength and circulation.

Four sections of Tai Chi are currently being offered at L&C:

Mondays, from 7-7:50 p.m., Feb. 18-March 25

Wednesdays, from 4:40-5:30 p.m. Feb. 20-March 27

Mondays, from 7-7:50 p.m., April 1-May 6

Wednesdays, from 4:40-5:30 p.m. April 3-May 8

Classes will be held inside the Hatheway Cultural Center on the college’s Godfrey Campus.

While practicing this subtle and sophisticated Chinese martial art, participants develop proper breathing and relaxation techniques to enhance joint flexibility, reduce stress and increase the mind's ability to focus.

“Margie is an excellent instructor, especially for Tai Chi,” Tai Chi student Julie Breden said. “It is important that you learn correct technique, which she teaches you step by step, allowing ample time to ask questions and checking on your progress.”

The course fee is $30-$36, depending on the length of the section, and registration will remain open until the class is full.

Those interested can register online at http://www.lc.edu/CommunityEd or call (618) 468-5701.