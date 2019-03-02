Hibbs Homes invites the community to help them raise funds in support of Operation FINALLY HOME at the inaugural benefit Pheasant Shoot to BUILD HOMES and HOPE for America's military families - Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Quail Creek Game Farm, 212 Majestic Meadow in Union, Missouri.

Members of the military sacrifice so much in the name of protecting our freedom and values. For many of our service men and women, this leads to illness, injuries, PTSD and other challenges. Operation FINALLY HOME provides veterans and widows of the fallen with new homes and home modifications that will give them a solid foundation to help them move forward with their lives after service.

WHAT: Pheasant Shoot in support of Operation FINALLY HOME

Event includes Lunch, Annie Oakley Team Pheasant Shoot, Clay Station and Silent Auction

WHERE: Quail Creek Game Farm

212 Majestic Meadow

Union, MO 63084

WHEN: Saturday, March 2, 2019

Registration – Begins at 8:00 am

Pheasant Shoot & Lunch – 9:00 am to 2:00 pm

Fellowship & Auction – Begins at 2:00 pm

TICKETS: Spectator Tickets $25 | Participants $175 each | Team of 5 $875

Tickets are available for individuals and teams – register/purchase tickets at bit.ly/PheasantShoot2019 or via phone through Hibbs Homes at (314) 392-9631.

SPONSORS: Sponsorships are still available at varying levels!

For More Information on Event Sponsorships, contact Angie Cassidy at angela.cassidy@abfsecurity.com or Danni Eickenhorst at Danni@hibbshomes.com.

Current Sponsors include – ABF Security, Brown-Forman, DAT Inc. Electrical Contractors and Ferguson Bath & Kitchen Gallery.