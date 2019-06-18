Incredible Bats

Tuesday, June 18, 6:30 p.m.

This program, “Incredible Bats”, features live fruit bats! This is a multimedia presentation in which live Egyptian fruit bats and African straw-colored fruit bats are displayed. It is a program wellsuited for children and adults. The multimedia program starts with an interactive PowerPoint presentation which dispellings common myths and gives an overview of bats worldwide. The latter part of the talk focuses on local bats and the challenges facing them.

After the talk, two different species of fruit bats are displayed for Q&A. At least one striped skunk is brought along for petting and photo ops. You can see four other skunks on the Incredible Skunks Facebook page. There may be other animal surprises as well!

Register at 1-800-613-3163.