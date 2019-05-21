Information Meeting for Historic Building

The Alton Gas & Electric Power House building a/k/a the Abbott Machine Company building on the Great River Road has been nominated to be on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Alton Historical Commission has an opportunity to review, comment and solicit public remarks on the application before it is considered by the Illinois Historic Sites Advisory Council in June.

The Commission will be holding a hearing on Tuesday, May 21st in the city council chambers at 7:00 p.m. seeking public comment.

Plan to attend to learn more about this important building in Alton’s history.