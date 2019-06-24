Inner City Ministry
Church of the Living God, the Pillar and Ground of the Truth 1600 Maupin Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Come Out! Bring a Friend! Join Us!
Inner City Ministry
Share what the Alton community needs to know to win the warfare to develop a road map together.
Pastor Don Tolbert
Monday, June 24th from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Church of the Living God, 1600 Maupin Ave., Alton, IL 62002.
Do you have friend o family in prison?
ICM/COR is a 501C# Non-profit
Founder/Minster, Frank Wagner
This can be your chance to be involved and become a volunteer!
Contacts:
Eder Don Tolbert: 618-465-4922
Ms. Deb Qualls: 618-540-0204
Mr. Ed Crosby: 314-209-7400
Mr. Lou Gregory: 618-567-8213
Refreshments will be served!