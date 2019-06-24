Come Out! Bring a Friend! Join Us!

Inner City Ministry

Share what the Alton community needs to know to win the warfare to develop a road map together.

Pastor Don Tolbert

Monday, June 24th from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Church of the Living God, 1600 Maupin Ave., Alton, IL 62002.

Do you have friend o family in prison?

ICM/COR is a 501C# Non-profit

Founder/Minster, Frank Wagner

This can be your chance to be involved and become a volunteer!

Contacts:

Eder Don Tolbert: 618-465-4922

Ms. Deb Qualls: 618-540-0204

Mr. Ed Crosby: 314-209-7400

Mr. Lou Gregory: 618-567-8213

Refreshments will be served!