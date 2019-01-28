Intermediate Wheel Throwing

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002

I hope you can join us! The deadline is 1/23/19.

Sign up via our website today! 

Intermediate Wheel Throwing

Mondays & Tuesdays // Jan. 28 - Feb. 19

6-9pm

Ages // 16+

$240 // 8 sessions

Instructor // Chris Carson

This class will build students’ fundamentals in wheel throwing, including centering, pulling, and form making. Each student will focus on creating mugs and learn how to pull handles, with surface decoration and glazing being addressed. Come get your hands dirty!

Info
Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Class
