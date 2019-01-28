Intermediate Wheel Throwing
Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Mondays & Tuesdays // Jan. 28 - Feb. 19
6-9pm
Ages // 16+
$240 // 8 sessions
Instructor // Chris Carson
This class will build students’ fundamentals in wheel throwing, including centering, pulling, and form making. Each student will focus on creating mugs and learn how to pull handles, with surface decoration and glazing being addressed. Come get your hands dirty!
