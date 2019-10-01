INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S ORGANIZATION

LOCATION FOR IWO MEETING

Community Room, Eden Village.

200 S. Station Road, Glen Carbon, IL 62034

Look for Blue Sign out front of the

“Information and Administrative Office”

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2019 7:00 PM

SPEAKER:

EYITAYO AKOMOLAFE

Visiting Fulbright Scholar at SIUE from Nigeria

PROGRAM:

‘NAIJA’, Against the Story Books:

The Exaggerated Truths

Eyitayo Akomolafe, currently a Visiting Fulbright Scholar at SIUE in the Department of Foreign Languages and Literature works as a Curriculum Content Developer for a budding publishing house in Nigeria and had just been admitted for her PHD program before she got selected to come to the US on the Fulbright Program. Her research focuses on the effects of societal construction of norms on personal identity; naming and identity and the core of sociolinguistics, generally. Her teaching experience in the US has spurred a new research interest on issues relating to language teaching and the disposition of teachers towards building research interest on issues relating to language teaching and the disposition of teachers towards building students to understand their personal identity and building a collective society where diversity is celebrated.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

The International Women’s Organization (IWO) provides cross-cultural opportunities, educational programs and social activities for American and International women of the Metro-East Area. Women gather and share life experiences; network; learn about other cultures and traditions; build new global friendships and help create international understanding. IWO is a sister organization to the International Hospitality Program at SIUE and is affiliated with the SIUE International Affairs Office.

Refreshments are served. Everyone is welcome! Bring a friend!

For additional information: Esther 406-0259, Barbara 830-5804, or Joyce 791-3341.

Next IWO Meetings: November 5, December 3, 2019