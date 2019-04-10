Care and Counseling, a nonprofit mental health provider serving the greater St. Louis area for more than 50 years, announces their Spring Seminar Series for mental health and legal students and professionals:

February 13 – Angry Love and Ruthless Compassion

Stephen Zwolak

How can you support the needs of children with challenging behavior? Through an interactive Prezi presentation, paired with case studies and a group discussion, participants will explore Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), attachment, temperament, emotional milestones, expulsion, “angry love” and “ruthless compassion”.

February 27 – Untangling Legal Responsibilities and Patient Well-Being:

Knowledge and Tools to Guide the Mental Health Practitioner

Laura Long, JD

This program will generally describe the law that applies to the medical confidentiality of medical psych records and the privileges of a therapist: how to respond to subpoenas for deposition or trial; and will include discussions on how to handle psychotherapy needs.

March 13 – Some Challenges for Treating Individuals Who have been Adopted

Chester Smith, MA, LPC

This presentation will identify sources of developmental disruption associated with the los of parents and other trauma resulting from foster and institutional care.

March 27 – Medical Marijuana: Snake Oil or Science?

Stacie Zellin, MPH, CHES, National Council on Alcohol and Drug Addiction (NCADA)

This workshop will explore what “medical marijuana” is, what it promises, and to what extent it delivers on these promises.

April 10 – Intervention with High-Conflict Parents John Borders

Participants will learn: how to structure co-parenting meetings to minimize conflict and maximize effectiveness; strategies to navigate clinical and ethical conflicts of interest with high-conflict families; and , the understanding of the roles and ways of working of Parenting Coordinators, Co-Parenting Counselors, and Divorce Mediators.

April 24 – Kohlberg’s Stages of Moral Development

Kylie Dennis, PhD, LCSW

Lawrence Kohlberg was an American psychologist who pioneered the study of moral development. This lecture will introduce Kohlberg’s six stages and their usefulness in understanding and helping our patients with moral dilemmas.

All seminars are held on Wednesday mornings from 10:30 until 11:45 am at Care and Counseling at 12141 Ladue Road, St. Louis, MO 63141. Each session is $25 ($15 for students/provisionally licensed clinicians) and offers 1.25 CE hours.

Care and Counseling is a unique mental health provider in the region committed to ensuring that all who seek services can receive them. Care and Counseling addresses the barriers of stigma, lack of insurance, and inability to pay. Each year the agency gives back more than $1.4 million in unreimbursed services to the greater St. Louis community, thanks to vital support from donations. Key community supporters include World Wide Technology, The Steward Family Foundation, Centene, Episcopal Presbyterian Health Trust, Episcopal Diocese, Ladue Chapel and many other corporations, organizations and private individuals.

Additional information about the Care and Counseling organization is available online at www.careandcounseling.org or by calling (314) 878-4340.