Introduction to Pickleball

Gordon Moore Park 4550 College Ave, Alton, Illinois 62002

Have you heard about the pickleball craze that's sweeping the nation?

If you, or someone you know, are interested in a hands on learning experience come to one of our three, free orientation to pickleball clinics.

The clinics are open to all adults 18+.

All you have to do is pre-register and come prepared to play.

We will have open play times and league options available this summer so now is the perfect time to get acclimated to the fun and fast growing sport of pickleball!

Pre-register at www.cityofaltonil.com by clicking program registration and follow the commands. See the attached flyer for the program details.

Gordon Moore Park 4550 College Ave, Alton, Illinois 62002
18+, Sports
618-463-3560
