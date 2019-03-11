Jacob Ringering Fundraiser at Bakers & Hale

Bakers & Hale 7120 Montclaire Ave, Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Due to the tragic events that took place on March 6th, Bakers & Hale would like to do everything we can to give back to the Jacob Ringering family.

We are going to host a fundraiser on Monday, March 11th where we will donate 10% of our sales back to the Ringering family.

This will apply to both lunch and dinner and we do offer carry out.

Bakers & Hale 7120 Montclaire Ave, Godfrey, Illinois 62035
