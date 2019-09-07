Jam into Alton for Jazz & Wine Festival

“Celebrating Miles Davis”

Local and national jazz performers headline free amphitheater event

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

(Alton, IL – Aug. 29, 2019) Bebop to the sounds of some of the hottest names in jazz, both regionally and nationally, at the Alton Jazz and Wine Festival at Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater Saturday, Sept. 7 starting at 4 p.m.

Tune in to the sounds of acclaimed jazz musicians including two-time Grammy award winning jazz vocalist Diane Schuur; the talented jazz quartet Good 4 the Soul; and the ever popular St. Louis jazz group Funky Butt Brass Band. Admission to the event is free, although reserved seats are available for $12 for one and $20 for two. A VIP experience which includes VIP parking, reserved seats and access to the VIP tent is also available. The VIP Tent is available to premium ticket holders only and features food catered from Gentelin’s on Broadway. VIP tickets are two for $30 or one for $20. Tickets are available at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., or at Metrotix.com. Special Reserved Tables for Four includes a bottle of wine, four souvenir wine glasses and access to the VIP tent for $125 per table are also available.

The jazz festival was created as a salute to jazz legend Miles Davis who was born in Alton in 1926. A bronze statue honoring Davis stands on 3rd Street in Alton. It is one of three publicly displayed statues in the world and the only one on the North American continent.

“We wanted to create a festival along the Mississippi River that honors Miles Davis and gives people the opportunity to hear some top jazz performers,” said Brett Stawar, a member of the Jazz and Wine Festival committee. “This is the third year for the Jazz & Wine Fest and it continues to grow. We believe this festival is well on its way to becoming a signature jazz event for the region.”

A variety of wine and food, to match the talent on stage, will be available for sale at concession stands at the event. Local vendors include: Gentelin’s on Broadway; Andy’s Cheesecake Pops; State Street Market; PopUtopia; CC’s Icees Galore; and Amphitheater Concessions.

There will also be two tents with wine available for purchase. Wine will be sold by the glass. T Shirts created by Logo It will be available for sale during the festival.

Diane Schuur grew up steeped in traditional American jazz thanks to her parents who were jazz aficionados. Born in Tacoma, WA., Schuur began developing her own rich vocal jazz style as a toddler. An accomplished pianist, Schuur has often accompanied herself on stage. Nominated five times for Grammy Awards, Schuur won for Best Jazz Vocal Performance in 1986 and again in 1987. According to Jazziz Magazine, “Schuur’s vocal chops move from little-girl innocence to bawdy-mama blues in a hair’s breadth…” She has performed with Maynard Ferguson, Stan Getz, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Alison Krauss, Vince Gill and more.

St. Louis based quartet Good 4 the Soul is an explosive four-piece outfit led by John King on bass with James Jackson on drums, Shaun Robinson on guitar and Adaron “Pops” Jackson on keys. The group draws on a strong, jazz, funk, fusion, gospel and R & B repertoire to delight audiences. Good 4 the Soul is known for its powerful and unapologetic sound.

The Funky Butt Brass Band was formed in St. Louis in 2007 and includes six talented musicians who respect and revere the New Orleans brass band tradition. The FBBB takes classic New Orleans brass tunes and gives them a twist, in the style of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Rebirth and Bonerama. But don’t be surprised if some Motown, Southern Rock, Memphis Soul, Chicago Blues and St. Louis R & B mingle into a performance.

For more information on the Alton Jazz & Wine Festival, please visit: www.libertybankamphitheater.com