Jan Shapiro Group Performs Jazz Standards

Ozark Theatre 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

Jan Shapiro, longtime jazz vocal instructor at Berklee School of Music performs jazz standards with Dave Venn on piano, Bob DeBoo on bass and Henry Ettman on drums. Tickets are $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Reserve tickets by text to 314-962-7000 or email ozarktheatre@aol.com. Specify date, your name & the number of people in your party. Payment not due until you arrive at the theatre. Free parking in the Ozark Theatre's private parking lots. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
314-962-7000
