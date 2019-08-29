Jason McAtee and Friends at Bakers & Hale

× Expand Jason McAtee Jason McAtee and friends

Join Jason McAtee, Ian Taul, Gary Kuper and Jeff Bensmen for a night of music you don’t want to miss! They will be playing everything from Oldies, Classic Rock, Motown, R&B, Top 40... you name it and they will probably do it! We had such a great time last time the band wanted to return and do it again! We hope to see you there!