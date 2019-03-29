This year marks the 125th Anniversary of St. John United Church of Christ, Collinsville, IL.

The year-long celebration will kick-off with a Jazz concert featuring Atlanta’s Reverend Dr. Dwight Andrews, Professor of Music at Emory University, who will be performing with Cliff Aerie and the Oikos Ensemble. St. John’s Chancel Choir will serve as the Jazz Chorus for this special event.

The jazz concert is on Friday, March 29th at 7 PM in the sanctuary of the church located at 307 W. Clay St, Collinsville, IL.

Tickets for this fundraiser are $50 a person and will be available at the door or can be reserved by calling the Church office at 618-344-2526 or emailing on the website at stjohneucc.org.