Jeff "Doc" Taylor Benefit Concert
Ragin Cajun Piano Bar 210 West 3rd, Alton, Illinois 62002
Jeff "Doc" Taylor Benefit Concert
Doc has performed all his life with bands such as Street Corner, Faustus, Effic, Avery Hill and is currently one of the amazing piano players at Ragin Cajun. Doc has been dealing with serious health issues and currently can not work. All proceeds will go towards Doc's medical expenses. Live Music, Food & Drinks (for purchase) All Day! $10 Cover Charge at the door. 50/50 drawing at the end of the night.
Ragin Cajun Piano Bar 210 West 3rd, Alton, Illinois 62002
