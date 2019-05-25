JEREMIAH JOHNSON with special guest Amanda Fish

Born and raised in St. Louis, Jeremiah Johnson has become the international modern day voice of Mississippi River blues

Blues Blast Magazine wrote that “Jeremiah Johnson delivers biting blues rock with his commanding guitar attack bolstered by his hearty pipes and a crack backing band... This is grade ‘A’ primo stuff.”

Joining Jeremiah on the show will be singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist talent Amanda Fish. Don't miss out on this outstanding night of blues music in the intimate Wildey Theatre setting.

