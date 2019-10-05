Jersey County Historic Society’s Annual Apple Fest

Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 am to 5 pm

Jersey County Historical Society

601 N. State St.

Jerseyville, IL 62052

(618) 498-3514

Enjoy this yearly festival including kid's games, tours, food, quilt raffle and entertainment. Throughout the day, visitors can browse craft booths, demonstrations, quilt raffle, kettle corn and children's games. Pioneer stew, ham & beans with cornbread, fish, chicken, pies and cakes will be sold throughout the day.

Historic tours of the Cheney Mansion, Log House, Union Forest Church and Lone Star School are $5 for adults; free for children 4 and under. All tours must be completed by 4:30 p.m.

Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the day. All other events are free. For more information, call (618) 639-4749 or (618) 535-1584. Admission is $5 per person, children ages 4 and under receive free admission.