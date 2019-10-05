Jersey County Historical Society 29th Annual Apple Festival

× Expand Dennis McGlasson Jersey County Apple Festival

Fun activities for all ages. Younger guests can complete pioneer chores to earn “money” to spend in an old-fashioned mercantile. They can also complete pioneer crafts. Crafters and vendors will sell an assortment of wares, and live entertainment will be offered throughout the day. There is no entrance fee, and guests can tour the historic Cheney Mansion, one-room Lone Star school, Union Forest Church, McAdams and Hagen cabins, and museum for $5. Children 5 and under are free. A variety of food – including pioneer stew, fish sandwiches, chicken strips, ham and beans, hot dogs, homemade pies, and kettle corn – can be purchased, and Joe Ringhausen Orchards will sell a variety of apple delicacies. For more information or to reserve a spot as a vendor or crafter, call 618-498-2786.