Jerseyville 1/2 Mile Flat Track Race - Hosted by Splinter Creek Dirt Riders

The event will be held at the American Legion Post 492 in Jerseyville, IL.

-$10 gate fee for spectators and racers (Kids 6 and under are free). Additional fees apply for racers.

-Gates open at 8:00AM

-Practice starts at 10:00AM

-Racing Starts at 12:00PM

-Variety of classes for kids and adults, motorcycles and quads

-District 17 & 18 points