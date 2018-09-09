Jerseyville 1/2 Mile Flat Track Race - Hosted by Splinter Creek Dirt Riders
American Legion 300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., Jerseyville, Illinois
The event will be held at the American Legion Post 492 in Jerseyville, IL.
-$10 gate fee for spectators and racers (Kids 6 and under are free). Additional fees apply for racers.
-Gates open at 8:00AM
-Practice starts at 10:00AM
-Racing Starts at 12:00PM
-Variety of classes for kids and adults, motorcycles and quads
-District 17 & 18 points
Info
