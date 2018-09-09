Jerseyville 1/2 Mile Flat Track Race - Hosted by Splinter Creek Dirt Riders

to Google Calendar - Jerseyville 1/2 Mile Flat Track Race - Hosted by Splinter Creek Dirt Riders - 2018-09-09 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jerseyville 1/2 Mile Flat Track Race - Hosted by Splinter Creek Dirt Riders - 2018-09-09 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jerseyville 1/2 Mile Flat Track Race - Hosted by Splinter Creek Dirt Riders - 2018-09-09 08:00:00 iCalendar - Jerseyville 1/2 Mile Flat Track Race - Hosted by Splinter Creek Dirt Riders - 2018-09-09 08:00:00

American Legion 300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., Jerseyville, Illinois

The event will be held at the American Legion Post 492 in Jerseyville, IL.

-$10 gate fee for spectators and racers (Kids 6 and under are free). Additional fees apply for racers.

-Gates open at 8:00AM

-Practice starts at 10:00AM

-Racing Starts at 12:00PM

-Variety of classes for kids and adults, motorcycles and quads

-District 17 & 18 points

Info
American Legion 300 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., Jerseyville, Illinois View Map
Race, Sports
618-910-0994
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Jerseyville 1/2 Mile Flat Track Race - Hosted by Splinter Creek Dirt Riders - 2018-09-09 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Jerseyville 1/2 Mile Flat Track Race - Hosted by Splinter Creek Dirt Riders - 2018-09-09 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Jerseyville 1/2 Mile Flat Track Race - Hosted by Splinter Creek Dirt Riders - 2018-09-09 08:00:00 iCalendar - Jerseyville 1/2 Mile Flat Track Race - Hosted by Splinter Creek Dirt Riders - 2018-09-09 08:00:00