Jerseyville Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 27, 9 am to Noon

City of Jerseyville

State St.

Jerseyville, IL 62052

Join the City of Jerseyville in celebrating and remembering military services members who have fallen in the line of duty. Community leaders will walk in the parade along with the Jersey Community High School Band and current and veteran service members. Jerseyville has a long tradition of celebrating Memorial Day that dates back to the 1920s.