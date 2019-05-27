Jerseyville Memorial Day Parade
Jerseyville Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 27, 9 am to Noon
Join the City of Jerseyville in celebrating and remembering military services members who have fallen in the line of duty. Community leaders will walk in the parade along with the Jersey Community High School Band and current and veteran service members. Jerseyville has a long tradition of celebrating Memorial Day that dates back to the 1920s.
