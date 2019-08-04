× Expand Jerseyville Police Department D.A.R.E. program and the Jersey County Street Machine Association. Join us for 9th annual Jerseyville Police Department D.A.R.E. Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show.

Please join us for a day of cars, trucks and motorcycles! Have a car, truck or motorcycle you want to show? You can register in a specific class or just to display your vehicle. Registration begins at 9:00am - 11:30am. This event is family friendly and will have something for everyone! Come see our first Vintage Gal Pinup Contest, vendors, Jersey Volleyball food stand, kids corner, and so much more! All proceeds benefit the Jerseyville D.A.R.E. program. This program is for Jersey Community School District 100 6th grade students. With this fundraiser we are able to provide all classroom materials, graduation certificates/awards/shirts, provide the family picnic, hand out scholarships to graduating seniors, etc.