Job Hunting Workshop
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Job Hunting Workshop
Friday, September 28, 2001
Delmar Ave —
1:00-4:00 PM
Jessica Jenkins from the Illinois Department of Employment Security will give an overview of applications, resumes, interviews, and more information necessary for a successful job search.
Questions? Call 452-6238 ext 730
Info
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Employment, Workshops