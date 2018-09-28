Job Hunting Workshop

Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Job Hunting Workshop

Friday, September 28, 2001 

1:00-4:00 PM

Jessica Jenkins from the Illinois Department of Employment Security will give an overview of applications, resumes, interviews, and more information necessary for a successful job search.

Questions?  Call 452-6238 ext 730

