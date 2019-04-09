Join L&C for Spring-Themed Painting Workshops

GODFREY – Grab some friends and celebrate spring with this series of three evening guided canvas workshops on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey Campus this month.

Participants will paint colorful blooms and blossoms, while learning some creative art techniques, using unusual materials such as chalk, plastic bags and Q-tips.

“You won't want to miss this class – it’s full of blooming fun!” Instructor Gloria Darr said.

One project will be completed each class session. All materials are provided.

Offerings include:

“Hummingbirds & Hollyhocks” (CEAC 102-60) – 6-9 p.m., Tuesday, April 9 – $35

“Lilacs in a Jar” (CEAC 103-60) – 6-9 p.m., Tuesday, April 16 – $35

“A Field of Sunflowers” (CEAC 104-60) – 6-9 p.m., Tuesday, April 23 – $35

Participants can save $10 by registering for all three classes (CEAC-105-60 – $95).

Those interested in any of these courses can register online at www.lc.edu/CommunityEd or over the phone by calling (618) 468-5701.