Join our Volunteens!
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Join our Volunteens!
Summer's on its way! Want to help your library?
Come to one of these sessions to find out more
Friday, May 17th 4-4:30 PM - 2001 Delmar Ave
Saturday, May 18th 10-10:30 AM - 2145 Johnson Rd
Volunteens are ages 13-17 and assist with children's events, book sales, Teen Advisory Group, and more!
For more information and an application, stop by the 2001 Delmar Ave Youth Services Desk or
the 2145 Johnson Rd Research Desk, or call 452-6238 ext 755.
×
Info
Six Mile Regional Library 2001 Delmar Avenue, Granite City, Illinois 62040 View Map
Teens, Volunteer Opportunity