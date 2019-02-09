Join Trailblazers Basketball for Blazer Day Feb. 9

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting the community to enjoy basketball, food, giveaways, contests and more during Blazer Day, Saturday, Feb. 9, at the George C. Terry River Bend Arena.

Admission is completely free for all ages.

The women’s basketball team will take on Parkland College at 1 p.m., followed by the men’s basketball team versus SWIC at 3 p.m.

L&C’s new mascot, Blazer, will be available before each game in the lobby outside the gym for a meet and greet and free photos.

Free hot dogs, chips and beverages will be offered at the concession stand during the games.

Blazer will also make an appearance during halftime at each game to help with giveaways and contests, where spectators can compete for prizes.

The Trailblazers will also be taking donations for the Trailblazer Snack Pantry (TSP) during the event. Since Fall 2018, the TSP has served students with immediate hunger needs on campus.

The following items are needed:

Single serving, non-perishable, non-refrigerated food and drinks

Healthy choices preferred - low sugar, high protein

Snack bars - including but not limited to granola, fruit and nut, protein, cereal

Various types of crackers - peanut butter and cheese-filled, other varieties of cracker packets or snack-sized crackers

Single serving beverages - juice boxes or pouches, preferably low sugar, shelf stable milk

Nuts and trail mix

Dried fruit or fruit snacks

Fruit cups

“I encourage everyone to come out and support your hometown teams against these in-state rivals and to donate to a good cause,” said L&C Vice President of Student Engagement Sean Hill.”

For additional information about the event, please contact L&C Media Services Manager Laura Inlow at linlow@lc.edu or Athletic Director Doug Stotler at dstotler@lc.edu or (618) 468-6200.

For more information about L&C Athletics, visit www.lc.edu/athletics. For more about L&C Student Life, visit www.lc.edu/campus-life. To learn more about Blazer, visit www.lc.edu/mascot.