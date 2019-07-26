Join us for Tip-A-Cop

Edwardsville Police Department employees will be working with the staff of Texas Roadhouse to conduct a fundraiser for Special Olympics. The event will take place on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 4:00p.m. to 11:00p.m. Texas Roadhouse will be donating 10% of their food sales to the Illinois Special Olympics and employees from the Police Department will be on hand to greet customers throughout the evening.

Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for adults and children in with intellectual disabilities. Their efforts give these individuals the opportunity to develop physically, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and share their gifts, skills, and friendship with their families and other athletes. The athletes of Special Olympics and their families are all very appreciative of the efforts put into assisting them with achieving their dreams.