Celebrate the songs of a music legend with "JOURNEYMAN – A Tribute to Eric Clapton". Renowned blues guitarist Shaun Hague leads a great band whose powerful performance spans all aspects of Clapton's illustrious career. Eric Clapton has influenced some of rock's biggest acts. Hague has been making waves with his Journeyman as the travel the country to rave reviews. The show features Robert Monroe (keys/vocals), Andy Taylor (drums) and Sheldon Dukes (bass). Together, they provide a powerful performance of all aspects of Clapton’s career from Bluesbreakers to From The Cradle!

