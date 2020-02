JUKEBOX BINGO - SUPPORTING GOT YOUR SIX

×

JUKEBOX BINGO - A FUNDRAISER FOR GOT YOUR SIX SUPPORT DOGSSaturday, March 28, 2020 - 6 p.m. doors, 7 p.m. BingoGrafton Winery, The Vineyards - 21028 Eckert Orchard Rd, Grafton, IL 62037SUPER FUN! SING ALONG! PARTY WITH A PURPOSE!!!RAFFLE BASKET INCLUDING BLUES AND CARDS TICKETS! 50/50 DRAWING! HEADS OR TAILS! CASH OR GIFT BASKET PRIZE PER ROUND (10 ROUNDS)! Reserve your place by calling Grafton Winery gift shop at 618-786-3001 and pay via credit/debit card. Don't have a group of 10 to fill a table, NO PROBLEM! Individual players are WELCOME!!