Just For Chicks VIII

Main Street United Methodist Church 1000 Main Street, Alton, Illinois 62002

This special Ladies event features Ladies oriented vendors, soup & salad luncheon, JC Penney Style Show and a Guest Speaker. This year's speaker is Laura Hettiger - Traffic Gal on News 4 This Morning and Co-Host of Great Day St. Louis. Doors open and shopping begins at 10:00 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:30 - Style Show and Program to follow and the day finishes out with an opportunity to do some more shopping.

Info

Main Street United Methodist Church 1000 Main Street, Alton, Illinois 62002
Charity & Fundraisers, For Women Only, Luncheon
618-550-9291
