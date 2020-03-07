× Expand Rose Scholmeyer & Team Honduras 2021 Just For Chicks VIII Flyer

This special Ladies event features Ladies oriented vendors, soup & salad luncheon, JC Penney Style Show and a Guest Speaker. This year's speaker is Laura Hettiger - Traffic Gal on News 4 This Morning and Co-Host of Great Day St. Louis. Doors open and shopping begins at 10:00 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:30 - Style Show and Program to follow and the day finishes out with an opportunity to do some more shopping.