Justin Ra and Milo Gralnick
Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002
Come enjoy this celebration of Black History Month through music and art at the Jacoby Arts Center!
Justin Ra and Milo Gralnick will play a set featuring original songs and instrumentals, set against the backdrop of a gallery of art.
Tickets are $10 and available in advance at jacobyartscenter.org or at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
Info
Musical