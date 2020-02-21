Justin Ra and Milo Gralnick

to Google Calendar - Justin Ra and Milo Gralnick - 2020-02-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Justin Ra and Milo Gralnick - 2020-02-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Justin Ra and Milo Gralnick - 2020-02-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - Justin Ra and Milo Gralnick - 2020-02-21 20:00:00

Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002

Come enjoy this celebration of Black History Month through music and art at the Jacoby Arts Center!

Justin Ra and Milo Gralnick will play a set featuring original songs and instrumentals, set against the backdrop of a gallery of art.

Tickets are $10 and available in advance at jacobyartscenter.org or at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Info

Jacoby Arts Center
Jacoby Arts Center 627 E Broadway, Alton, Illinois 62002 View Map
Musical
to Google Calendar - Justin Ra and Milo Gralnick - 2020-02-21 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Justin Ra and Milo Gralnick - 2020-02-21 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Justin Ra and Milo Gralnick - 2020-02-21 20:00:00 iCalendar - Justin Ra and Milo Gralnick - 2020-02-21 20:00:00