Kampsville Knap-In

to Google Calendar - Kampsville Knap-In - 2019-10-12 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kampsville Knap-In - 2019-10-12 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kampsville Knap-In - 2019-10-12 09:00:00 iCalendar - Kampsville Knap-In - 2019-10-12 09:00:00

McCully Heritage Project Farm House or Pavilion RR 1 Box 130, Kampsville, Illinois 62053

Flintknapping demonstrations and tutorials, vendors, atlatl range, other demonstrations of primitive skills, native plant walks. Artifact identification from 10 am to 2 pm.

Lunch will be available for purchase.

Tent camping, fishing, hiking available at the 940 acre McCully Heritage Project. Showerhouse and restroom available on site. The McCully Heritage Project is a private non-profit environmental center located 1 mile south of Kampsville on Crawford Creek Road.

This event is not for buying, selling or trading of relics. No local chert collections without property owner permission.

Info

McCully Heritage Project Farm House or Pavilion RR 1 Box 130, Kampsville, Illinois 62053 View Map
Demonstration, Education, Outdoor
618-653-4687
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Kampsville Knap-In - 2019-10-12 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Kampsville Knap-In - 2019-10-12 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Kampsville Knap-In - 2019-10-12 09:00:00 iCalendar - Kampsville Knap-In - 2019-10-12 09:00:00