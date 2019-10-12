Kampsville Knap-In

× Expand Kathryn Chapman Modern spearpoints and tools and flintknapping tools made at Center for American Archeology flintknapping workshop.

Flintknapping demonstrations and tutorials, vendors, atlatl range, other demonstrations of primitive skills, native plant walks. Artifact identification from 10 am to 2 pm.

Lunch will be available for purchase.

Tent camping, fishing, hiking available at the 940 acre McCully Heritage Project. Showerhouse and restroom available on site. The McCully Heritage Project is a private non-profit environmental center located 1 mile south of Kampsville on Crawford Creek Road.

This event is not for buying, selling or trading of relics. No local chert collections without property owner permission.