Karaoke @ Great Rivers Tap and Grill
Great Rivers Tap & Grill 3559-B College Avenue , Alton, Illinois 62002
Karaoke in Alton IL .... Look no further, we've got you covered!
The FUN starts at 10:00 p.m. in Great Rivers Tap & Grill
Join us and Partytime DJ; Must be 21
Food served 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. DAILY in Great Rivers Tap & Grill
Friday and Saturday beverages only beginning at 9:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday Karaoke starts at 10:00 p.m. and ends as late as 3:00 a.m.
Video Slots are LIVE at Great Rivers Tap & Grill! You've got to play to win!
Info
21+, Concerts & Live Music, dance, Party