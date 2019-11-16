Kellsie’s Trees of Hope

Saturday, Nov. 16, 6 pm to 10 pm

Gateway Convention Center

One Gateway Dr.

Collinsville, IL 62234

(800) 289-2388

Kellsie’s Hope was started by Kellsie Marchbanks during her second round of cancer treatment. After her passing in June 2011 of Osteosarcoma, the Marchbanks family formed Kellsie’s Hope Foundation Inc, to celebrate the life of this remarkable young woman and to continue the work she started from her hospital bed.

The mission is to provide hope to families that have children suffering from cancer by offering support for trips and gifts that might otherwise be unattainable. We are also dedicated to raising awareness and funds to support childhood cancer research and support the education of healthcare providers with an annual nursing scholarship.

Kellsie loved Christmas. She loved everything about it. While in the hospital battling cancer for the third time, Kellsie received the gift of a special princess Christmas tree. This generous gift was the inspiration for Trees of Hope. From humble beginnings four years ago, the event has grown into a huge annual gala. Volunteers donate and decorate over 100 trees, wreaths and holiday tablescapes to be auctioned and raffled. Guests can sponsor “itty bitty trees” which are delivered with gift cards to children on the oncology floor at St. Louis Children’s Hospital with a special message from their donor. All net proceeds benefit children with cancer. $50 for early bird single ticket, $400 for a table of 8 or $500 for table of 10.