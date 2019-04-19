× Expand Mitzi MacDonald Keltic Reign

Keltic Reign will perform the music that Mitzi MacDonald grew up with on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia at the Ozark Theatre, 103 E. Lockwood Ave. Webster Groves, MO on April 19 from 7:30pm-9:30pm, With her vocal partner Randy Getz, they cover the music from Ireland,

Scotland, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and Mitzi's original compositions. Tickets are $10 at the door. Plenty of free parking at the Ozark Theatre's private parking lots.

Keltic Reign is a family band with Mitzi's son Andrew on bass, and world-class players and sisters Holly and Ashby, on fiddle and piano accordian.

Great entertainment is awaiting you on April 19 at the Ozark Theatre. Tickets are $10 at the door. Plenty of free parking in the Ozark Theatre's private parking lot.