"Kid'cation" at Jacoby Arts Center

WHAT: Parents can choose to drop-in on one or all of the Jacoby Arts Center Kid'cation events offered during the week (in collaboration with Meeting of the Great Rivers, All Around Alton, IL).

WHEN: July 29, 2019 - August 1, 2019

9:00am - 10:30am

WHERE: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002

TICKETS: $15 per child in grade K-5

Please call to reserve your spot ASAP so we can prep the material in advance. Call Educator Coordinator, Nicole Shanks, at (618) 670-9625.

ALTON, IL - [July 11, 2019] - The summer is slipping through your fingers, kids will be headed back to school, and you haven’t even had time to think about taking a family vacation. Sound familiar?

Jacoby Arts Center is teaming up with Meeting of the Great Rivers, All Around Alton, IL to offer kids in the Riverbend a creative Kid'cation from 9:00 to 10:30am each day from July 29 - August 1 for $15 per person, per class.

On July 29th - Paint Pottery!

Each student will be given a piece of bisque pottery. They will learn about how underglaze works in the kiln and how to mix colors to create the perfect hue. They are free to create any design and pattern they can dream up! These pieces will need to go through a firing after this event. The parent will need to leave a contact number or email so they know when to pick up the finished creations.

On July 30 - Create a Collage!

Students will get a chance to learn how the old masters like Picasso created great works of art from paper, paint, and glue. Students will create their own masterpiece to take home that day!

On July 31 - Learn about Plants and Potting!

Students get to learn how to handle fragile plant life while planting them in their own ceramic pot. They will get to add a little acrylic paint design to their planter to make it uniquely their own.

On August 1 - Decorate Cookies!

To celebrate this awesome Kidcation event, Jacoby Arts Center must finish out the week on a sweet note! Students will get to pick their frosting and create a design almost too beautiful to eat! Cookies will be photographed in case the Cookie Monster devours them before parents arrive.

Class fee is $15 per person per class.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission it is to nurture and promote the practice and appreciation of the arts through education, exhibits, cultural programs, and community outreach initiatives. Located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton, IL, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Wednesdays-Saturdays from 10am to 5pm, Sundays from 12pm to 4pm, and closed Mondays and Tuesdays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!