Kid's Discovery Day

Discover the animals you could find at Columbia Bottom through fun activities and crafts at our visitor center. You’ll also meet live animals that call this conservation area home.

No registration is required. You may arrive and depart at any time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information visit: https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZGB.

This is a free public program.

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is located at the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi Rivers. It’s located about 2.5 miles down Riverview Drive off of I-270. Columbia Bottom offers wonderful wildlife viewing opportunities including eagle watching during the winter.

For information about Columbia Bottom Conservation Area, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/columbiabottom.