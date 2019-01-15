× Expand Wood River Public Library Join us for Knitting & Crochet Club

We are happy to announce that Knitting & Crochet Club will be returning in 2019! This club fosters community and balance through learning new skills and practicing them with others. Knitting and crocheting are therapeutic and help reduce stress levels. Come join us, meet new people, and learn something new! This is a free, monthly event open to all ages. Yarn will be provided. Please bring your own knitting or crochet needles. For more information, please contact Amy or Holly at 254-4832. You do not have to be a Wood River library cardholder or resident to attend this program.